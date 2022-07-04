2 stabbed during fight in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police say a woman stabbed two people during a fight in St. Cloud early Sunday morning.

The city's police department responded to a fight in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South around 1:45 a.m.

A 44-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, then fled the scene. Police are searching for her.

The 35-year-old was seriously injured, but is expected to survive. The 19-year-old suffered minor injuries. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.

A 27-year-old woman who was involved in the fight also received a citation.