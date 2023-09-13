2 species of invasive insects found in Minnesota for first time

MINNEAPOLIS — Two species of invasive insects were reported for the first time in Minnesota last month. The state's Department of Agriculture is asking residents to be vigilant.

Two separate homeowners reported an elm seed bug and an Asiatic garden beetle to the department's Report a Pest service in August.

Elm seed bug (left) and Asiatic garden beetle (right) Minnesota Department of Agriculture

The ag department said the elm seed bug is a nuisance pest that is native to Europe. It first appeared in the U.S. in 2012. They are about one-third of an inch long and are dark red and black in color.

Asiatic garden beetles feed on fruit, vegetables, perennials and annuals, according to officials.

"Adults feed on the leaves and flowers of their host plants," the department said. "Heavy infestations can lead to complete defoliation except for the leaf midribs."

The garden beetle is native to Japan and China and was first found in the U.S. in 1922. They're about three-eighths of an inch long and are "chestnut brown with an iridescent sheen," agriculture officials said.

Anyone who spots one of the insects is asked to report it using the department's Report a Pest site or call 1-888-545-6684.