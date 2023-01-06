Watch CBS News
Crime

2 shooting suspects apprehended near Dinkytown

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Jan. 6, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Jan. 6, 2022 01:30

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police at the University of Minnesota say that two shooting suspects have been apprehended Friday afternoon.

Police said that the two were on foot near Dinkytown a bit after 3 p.m. Their vehicle was being pursued by police and they made the decision to ditch the vehicle at 10th and University Avenue Southeast.

Police say the shooting in question happened in St. Paul.

As of 4 p.m., police said the situation was "no longer a threat to the community."

The suspects have not been identified, pending possible charges.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 5:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.