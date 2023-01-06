2 shooting suspects apprehended near Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police at the University of Minnesota say that two shooting suspects have been apprehended Friday afternoon.

Police said that the two were on foot near Dinkytown a bit after 3 p.m. Their vehicle was being pursued by police and they made the decision to ditch the vehicle at 10th and University Avenue Southeast.

Police say the shooting in question happened in St. Paul.

As of 4 p.m., police said the situation was "no longer a threat to the community."

The suspects have not been identified, pending possible charges.