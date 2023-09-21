Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

2 semi-trucks collide on SW Minnesota road, leaving 1 driver dead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 20, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 20, 2023 01:01

ADRIAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One driver is dead and another is fighting for his life after two semi-trucks collided Wednesday morning in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the trucks collided at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 5 in Adrian Township at about 8:23 a.m.

Thirty-one-year-old Dylan Robert Maas, of Sleepy Eye, was killed in the crash. The other driver, 32-year-old Cody James Crowley, of Golden Valley, suffered life-threatening injuries. He's being treated at HCMC in Minneapolis.

The state patrol is still investigating.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 9:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.