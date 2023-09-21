2 semi-trucks collide on SW Minnesota road, leaving 1 driver dead

ADRIAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One driver is dead and another is fighting for his life after two semi-trucks collided Wednesday morning in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the trucks collided at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 5 in Adrian Township at about 8:23 a.m.

Thirty-one-year-old Dylan Robert Maas, of Sleepy Eye, was killed in the crash. The other driver, 32-year-old Cody James Crowley, of Golden Valley, suffered life-threatening injuries. He's being treated at HCMC in Minneapolis.

The state patrol is still investigating.