Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

2 rescued from water in western Wisconsin; 1 in critical condition

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 13, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of May 13, 2024 04:11

CHETEK, Wis. — Two men were saved from drowning in a western Wisconsin lake Saturday evening, but one remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Several 911 callers reported two people in the water near Lakeside Cantina in Chetek just after 9 p.m., according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department. Bystanders found and rescued a 58-year-old man from La Crosse, but the other remained in the water. The 58-year-old received treatment at the scene.

Multiple agencies responded before the other person — a 63-year-old man from La Crosse — was found and rescued. Authorities at the scene performed lifesaving measures before he was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire.

The 63-year-old man fell in the water while trying to board a boat, the sheriff's department said, and the other man went in after him.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 9:23 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.