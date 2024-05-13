2 rescued from water in western Wisconsin; 1 in critical condition

CHETEK, Wis. — Two men were saved from drowning in a western Wisconsin lake Saturday evening, but one remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Several 911 callers reported two people in the water near Lakeside Cantina in Chetek just after 9 p.m., according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department. Bystanders found and rescued a 58-year-old man from La Crosse, but the other remained in the water. The 58-year-old received treatment at the scene.

Multiple agencies responded before the other person — a 63-year-old man from La Crosse — was found and rescued. Authorities at the scene performed lifesaving measures before he was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire.

The 63-year-old man fell in the water while trying to board a boat, the sheriff's department said, and the other man went in after him.