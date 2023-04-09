2 people injured, "undetermined number" of goats, rabbits killed in Carlton County barn fire
SKELTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Officials say two people were injured and an "undetermined number" of goats and rabbits died in a barn fire in eastern Minnesota Saturday night.
The fire occurred in Skelton Township, just north of Moose Lake, around 10:20 p.m., according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
The property owners, a man and woman, were burned while trying to rescue the animals in the barn, the sheriff's office said. Both were hospitalized and are expected to survive.
The barn was a complete loss.
"The origin of the fire does not appear to be suspicious," the sheriff's office said.
