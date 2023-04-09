Watch CBS News
2 people injured, "undetermined number" of goats, rabbits killed in Carlton County barn fire

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

SKELTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Officials say two people were injured and an "undetermined number" of goats and rabbits died in a barn fire in eastern Minnesota Saturday night.

The fire occurred in Skelton Township, just north of Moose Lake, around 10:20 p.m., according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

The property owners, a man and woman, were burned while trying to rescue the animals in the barn, the sheriff's office said. Both were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

The barn was a complete loss.

"The origin of the fire does not appear to be suspicious," the sheriff's office said.

WCCO Staff
First published on April 9, 2023 / 9:35 AM

