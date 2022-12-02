Watch CBS News
2 people found dead inside Rochester home, police say

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Rochester residence Thursday morning.

Officers were called just before noon to the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside a home, they found the bodies of a woman and a man.

Investigators are working to determine their causes of death, but they've ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning.

