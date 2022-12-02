2 people found dead inside Rochester home, police say
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Rochester residence Thursday morning.
Officers were called just before noon to the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside a home, they found the bodies of a woman and a man.
Investigators are working to determine their causes of death, but they've ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.