2 people found dead in western Wisconsin, investigators say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are investigating the deaths of two people in their 20s in western Wisconsin.

Few details were immediately available, but the River Falls Police Department reports that they and a number of other agencies responded to the 1500 block of Golf View last Saturday on a welfare check.

There they found a 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man dead.

Police haven't identified either by name but say that both were River Falls residents.

Investigators say there is no threat to the rest of the community, and their investigation continues, in conjunction with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, and the University of Wisconsin – River Falls Police Department.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 9:24 AM CST

