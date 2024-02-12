2 people, cat found dead inside home from carbon monoxide poisoning; 1 hospitalized

Detecting danger: Why are CO alarms missing in many buildings?

PRINCETON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Investigators suspect carbon monoxide poisoning killed two people and a cat inside their northern Minnesota home Sunday night.

Deputies with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1600 block of 110th Avenue in Princeton Township on a report of a possible overdose shortly after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man dead in an upstairs bedroom along with his dog who was in and out of consciousness. The dog's condition is unknown.

A 20-year-old woman was found deceased in another part of the house. She was with a cat that was also dead.

Fire officials responded and determined there were lethal amounts of carbon monoxide in the home, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff.

Another woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide exposure. Her condition is unknown.

Investigators say the occupants of the home were using a gas-powered generator for space heaters in addition to propane heaters to warm the house. The house allegedly had no power or running water at the time of the incident.

The deceased man was identified as Marcos Larson and the deceased woman was identified as Kylea May

Officials recommend each home have several carbon monoxide detectors placed 10 feet apart and in each bedroom. They should be checked every six months. More information can be found here.