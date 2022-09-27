Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 27, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 27, 2022 01:44

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.

The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 6:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.