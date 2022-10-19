2 new Anoka County deputies follow in fathers' law enforcement footsteps

ANOKA, Minn. – At a time when law enforcement agencies struggle to find recruits, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office is swearing in new deputies.

WCCO's Reg Chapman shares how two new deputies followed in their fathers' footsteps.

In Det. Chris Johnson's decades in the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, he never imagined he would work with his son, Brad.

"I can't believe he's doing this," Chris said. "Here he is, he's my son, you know and I've been in this career for 25 years and I'm sitting next to him working."

Retired Det. Thomas Strusinski is experiencing the same sense of pride, watching his son, Joshua, take the oath to serve and protect.

"It's a wonderful career, I had a great 28 year … serving the people in Anoka County was, you know, an ambition of mine," Thomas said. "And to see him continue serving the citizens of Anoka County is just a wonderful thing."

Both deputies Strusinksi and Johnson are amongst a new generation committed to helping take the profession to the next level.

"Just to give back to the community that's always been so good to you and you can finally do something for them and give something back to the community," Joshua said.

Dep. Brad Johnson, Det. Chris Johnson, retired Det. Thomas Strusinski and Dep. Joshua Strusinski CBS

"Even though the profession's had some issues over the past couple of years, there's no better time than now to hop in and help build back public trust," Brad said.

Public trust of police has taken a hit in the past couple of years, which is a concern of these seasoned detectives as their sons follow in their footsteps.

"I know what law enforcement is and I know what law enforcement isn't, and I think he's gonna represent the best," Chris said.

All four love the community they serve and believe there is support for law enforcement here. These proud fathers know that the community is in good hands.

"The new generation I think is going to better than the older generation," Thomas said. "My son, you know, he's smarter than I am, he's more in tune what's going on, and I'm very proud of him and very, you know, happy that he's going into the career."

Both deputies Johnson and Strusinski have served on the force for less than a month. They say the community has embraced them, and they are excited to continue their fathers' legacies.