2 motorcyclists killed in Kasota crash weren't wearing helmets, investigators say

LE CENTER, Minn. -- The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan Monday evening.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hill Street and Rabbit Road in Kasota.

Responding crews began treating a man and a woman who had been traveling on the motorcycle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the two victims had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the minivan, a 74-year-old woman, was treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The identities of the two motorcyclists were not immediately available, pending the notification of family.