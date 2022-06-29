2 monkeypox cases now confirmed in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Another monkeypox case has been confirmed in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there are now two confirmed cases of monkeypox as of Tuesday.

The first presumptive case of the disease was reported earlier this week. MDH said it was detected in an adult in the Twin Cities area who likely caught the virus while traveling abroad.

That infected person is receiving outpatient care, and the health department is conducting contact tracing. Officials don't believe he's spread the disease to anyone else.

The disease originated in Africa and since the beginning of May, more than 4,000 cases have been reported in 47 countries around the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox has been recently detected "in several countries that don't normally report monkeypox, including the United States." Cases have been found in 26 states besides Minnesota in connection with the latest outbreak.

MDH officials said the virus "does not easily spread between people with casual contact, but transmission can occur through contact with infectious sores and body fluids; contaminated items, such as clothing or bedding; or through respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact."

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, head and muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. It's also possible to contract the virus and show no symptoms.

According to the health department, most people recover from the virus in two to four weeks with no treatment, but in rare cases, monkeypox can be fatal. However, Dr. Richard Kennedy with the Mayo Clinic says the mortality rate for the disease is comparatively low.