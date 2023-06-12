2 missing girls last seen in Prior Lake located safe in Michigan
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – A missing person alert has been canceled for two teenage girls who left a facility in Prior Lake in late May.
On Tuesday, Prior Lake police canceled the alert for the 13- and 15-year-old girls. When they were seen leaving the facility on May 25, police believed they may have traveled to St. Paul or neighboring suburbs.
Police say they were located in Michigan and are safe.
