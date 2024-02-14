2 Minnesota tribal colleges to receive funding to expand STEM programs

Thousands march in Minnesota for missing and murdered Indigenous people

WASHINGTON — Two tribal colleges in northern Minnesota are receiving millions in funding to expand their science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats from Minnesota, announced STEM expansion funding for White Earth Tribal and Community College and Red Lake Nation College. The funding comes from the National Science Foundation.

Smith, a member of the Senate Indian Affairs and Education committees, says the demand for STEM-trained employees has soared, which highlights the importance of education in those fields.

"This funding will provide accessible pathways for Native students to pursue higher education and serve their communities — all while integrating Tribal cultural heritage and roots into their curriculum," Smith said.

Both colleges will receive $2.5 million.

White Earth's college will be using the funding to begin offering an associate's degree in natural sciences, with coursework that includes biology, chemistry and physics. Tribal cultural heritage will also be integrated in the curriculum.

Red Lake Nation College will focus on expanding its curriculum in social and behavioral sciences with coursework rooted in the Ojibwe language and culture.

WCCO has reached out to both colleges for their response to the funding announcement.