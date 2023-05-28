2 men injured in Uptown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say two men were injured and hospitalized after a shooting in Uptown Minneapolis late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Emerson Avenue South just after 10:30 p.m., per the Minneapolis Police Department. They found a man who had been hit with shrapnel. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and is expected to be OK.

CBS News

Another man showed up at Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Nearby apartments and vehicles were also hit by bullets, per MPD.

Police said the shooting is under investigation. No one has been arrested.