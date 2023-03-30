2 men gravely wounded in shooting at south Minneapolis home
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two men suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a south Minneapolis home late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on the 2900 block of 12th Avenue South, per the Minneapolis Police Department.
Police found one man with a gunshot wound outside the home and another inside. Both men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
The shooting is being investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.