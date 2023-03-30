Watch CBS News
2 men gravely wounded in shooting at south Minneapolis home

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two men suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a south Minneapolis home late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on the 2900 block of 12th Avenue South, per the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police found one man with a gunshot wound outside the home and another inside. Both men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The shooting is being investigated.

