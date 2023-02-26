Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in western Wisconsin duplex fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 26, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 26, 2023 01:16

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials in western Wisconsin say two people are dead following a duplex residence fire Sunday morning.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. at a duplex in the Township of Menomonie.

When fire crews and deputies arrived, they observed a single-story duplex that was full of smoke with some flames visible.

Authorities learned there were two occupants inside the home. Family members and a neighbor attempted to rescue the two, but were unsuccessful. Both victims were located later and declared deceased at the scene.

The fire is being investigated. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 2:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.