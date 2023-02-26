2 killed in western Wisconsin duplex fire
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials in western Wisconsin say two people are dead following a duplex residence fire Sunday morning.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. at a duplex in the Township of Menomonie.
When fire crews and deputies arrived, they observed a single-story duplex that was full of smoke with some flames visible.
Authorities learned there were two occupants inside the home. Family members and a neighbor attempted to rescue the two, but were unsuccessful. Both victims were located later and declared deceased at the scene.
The fire is being investigated.
