Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

2 killed in small plane crash near Red Wing Regional Airport

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MN couple among those presumed dead after Puget Sound plane crash
MN couple among those presumed dead after Puget Sound plane crash 01:46

ELLSWORTH, Wis. -- Two people were killed in a plane crash about a half-mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in a field near Highway 35, on airport property.

Investigators say that the Glasair Super 2 plane was involved in a training flight. It left from Rochester at around 12:20 p.m. The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board were on the scene to investigate the crash.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 7:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.