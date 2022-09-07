2 killed in small plane crash near Red Wing Regional Airport
ELLSWORTH, Wis. -- Two people were killed in a plane crash about a half-mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in a field near Highway 35, on airport property.
Investigators say that the Glasair Super 2 plane was involved in a training flight. It left from Rochester at around 12:20 p.m. The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board were on the scene to investigate the crash.
