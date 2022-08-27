2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people died Friday in a motorcycle crash in the east metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.
Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle and the passenger were killed. Their names have yet to be released.
The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed following the crash, causing backups in the area.
The crash is under investigation.
