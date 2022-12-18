2 injured in shooting at Oakdale bar, no arrests

OAKDALE, Minn. -- Oakdale police are investigating after two people were injured in a bar shooting Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred at Titan's Sports Saloon at around 11:15 p.m.

After responding to the report of a shooting, police officers found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder area and a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

After interviewing witnesses, police say they believe the shooting was directed at two people. There were no other injuries.

No arrests have been announced, but police say there's a person of interest and the investigation is active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakdale police at 651-738-1025.