2 injured in houseboat business fire on Rainy Lake

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – Two people are hurt after a large fire broke out at a northern Minnesota business Wednesday evening.

The Koochiching County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to battle the blaze at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake in International Falls just after 5 p.m. The business rents out houseboats to vacationers.

Firefighters arrived to find the main building fully engulfed. The sheriff's office says part of the building "was an older log structure making the fire exceptionally hot and difficult to battle."

One of the victims is in critical condition Wednesday night at Rainy Lake Medical Center, while the other victim is stable.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.