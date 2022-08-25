Watch CBS News
2 injured in houseboat business fire on Rainy Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – Two people are hurt after a large fire broke out at a northern Minnesota business Wednesday evening.

The Koochiching County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to battle the blaze at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake in International Falls just after 5 p.m. The business rents out houseboats to vacationers.

inx-credit-rainy-lake-guiding-rainy-lake-fire-082422.jpg
Rainy Lake Guiding

Firefighters arrived to find the main building fully engulfed. The sheriff's office says part of the building "was an older log structure making the fire exceptionally hot and difficult to battle."

One of the victims is in critical condition Wednesday night at Rainy Lake Medical Center, while the other victim is stable.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

August 24, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

