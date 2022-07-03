2 injured in early morning shooting in Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Dinkytown early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of 4th Street Southeast. They did not find victims, but learned two people had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. They suffered non-life threatening injuries, Minneapolis police say.
The shooting is under investigation.
