2 injured in early morning shooting in Dinkytown

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Dinkytown early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of 4th Street Southeast. They did not find victims, but learned two people had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. They suffered non-life threatening injuries, Minneapolis police say.

The shooting is under investigation.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 12:28 PM

