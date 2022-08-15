Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured in ATV rollover crash in southern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 15, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 15, 2022 01:37

MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota.

It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.

The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized.

The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 4:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.