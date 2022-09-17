Watch CBS News
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.

The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.

The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 11:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

