2 injured after boater crashes into kayakers on Sauk Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital following a watercraft collision between a boat and kayak in Sauk Centre Monday afternoon.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Sauk Lake. There, an 18-foot Crestliner boat - driven by a 48-year-old Sauk Centre man - crashed into a two-person kayak, injuring the two occupants.

The kayakers were identified as a 59-year-old and 62-year-old from Fort Collins, Colorado. Both are hospitalized. One of the occupants suffered serious injuries in the accident and was later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for further care. 

The boat driver and his passengers were not injured in the incident.

The sheriff's office says the incident remains under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
First published on July 26, 2022 / 3:15 PM

First published on July 26, 2022 / 3:15 PM

