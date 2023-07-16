2 hurt in Mendota Heights crash

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – A crash was caught on camera Sunday in the east metro.

MnDOT cameras captured a pickup going through a red light and hitting an SUV at the intersection of highways 55 and 13 in Mendota Heights. Cameras also show someone from both vehicles taken away by ambulance.

MnDOT

Troopers say a driver in one vehicle and passenger from the other were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.