2 hospitalized after Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Two people are in the hospital after first responders got them out of a burning home Tuesday in Bloomington.

It happened at a house on Kell Avenue, according to the Bloomington Fire Department.

Investigators say the fire chief and a police officer got there first and pulled the first victim out. Fire crews found the second victim.

They haven't said how badly they're hurt, or what may have started the fire.