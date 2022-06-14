Watch CBS News
2 Hennepin County siblings have confirmed cases of measles

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Health Department is investigating two confirmed cases of measles in siblings who live in Hennepin County.

Officials say the two children developed symptoms shortly after returning from a visit to a country where measles is common.

The preschool-aged children were not vaccinated.

One has been hospitalized due to measles complications.

The state health department, Hennepin County Public Health, along with hospital and clinic staff, are working to notify people who may have been exposed.

Health officials have shared concerns because vaccination rates for measles, mumps, and rubella are down 2% for 2-year-old children since the pandemic started. 

The MDH has alerted health care providers to keep a close eye out for patients with symptoms of measles. Those symptoms include high fever, cough, and a rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

