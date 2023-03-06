2 found dead in North Branch fire

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. -- Authorities in Chisago County are investigating after two people died in a fire Sunday.

According to North Branch police, a structure fire was reported Sunday on the 36000 block of Forest Boulevard. Fire departments from North Branch, Harris and Stacy responded.

Two male victims who were unaccounted for were later located deceased inside the structure.

The identities of the victims will not be released until positive identification is obtained, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.