Watch CBS News
Local News

2 found dead in North Branch fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 6, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 6, 2024 01:03

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. -- Authorities in Chisago County are investigating after two people died in a fire Sunday.

According to North Branch police, a structure fire was reported Sunday on the 36000 block of Forest Boulevard. Fire departments from North Branch, Harris and Stacy responded.

Two male victims who were unaccounted for were later located deceased inside the structure.

The identities of the victims will not be released until positive identification is obtained, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 1:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.