2 Forest Lake student-athletes struck by car while crossing Highway 61

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Two student-athletes were seriously injured after a car struck them Tuesday afternoon in a northern Twin Cities suburb.

A group of Forest Lake Area High School track runners were crossing Highway 61 at the 202nd Street North crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. when two of the students were hit by a Cadillac Deville traveling southbound on the highway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Both of the students were airlifted to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The names of the injured students have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 7:08 PM CDT

