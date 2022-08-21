Watch CBS News
2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.

Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.

Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.

Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
First published on August 20, 2022 / 7:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

