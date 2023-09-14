2 dead, 3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Two people are dead and three are injured following a serious crash Wednesday evening in western Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it and the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 8 at 33rd Street near Turtle Lake around 5:46 p.m.

Emergency responders declared a passenger of one of the vehicles involved dead upon arriving on the scene. Authorities later identified her as 92-year-old Martha Leora Mclean, of Mission, Texas.

Lamont Lynn Kelly, 66, of Deer Park, Wisconsin, died during transport to the hospital. He had been driving an SUV in the crash.

Officials did not provide the condition of the other three people injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.