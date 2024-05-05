Watch CBS News
2 dead, 3 critically injured in Cass County crash

PINE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people are dead and three others are gravely injured after a crash in Cass County early Sunday.

The crash happened around 12:38 a.m. at 24th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue Southwest in Pine River Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A pickup truck heading west on 24th Street collided head-on with a sedan heading in the opposite direction, the patrol said.

The driver of the sedan, a 39-year-old man, and one of his passengers, a 50-year-old woman, were killed. Another passenger, a 53-year-old man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. 

Two people in the truck — a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman — are also hospitalized in grave condition.

There was another passenger in the sedan, but the patrol did not say whether he was injured or not.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

