2 Champlin schools evacuated over bomb threat

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- Two north metro schools were evacuated as a precaution due to a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson Middle School and Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy were evacuated to Champlin Park High School around 1 p.m.

The district says a voicemail was sent to JMS which indicated a bomb had been placed in the school.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department reported that all students are safe and that the public should avoid the area while students are reunited with their parents. The schools will dismiss as usual.

The school district says that an immediate investigation could not determine the validity of the message and that law enforcement is searching the building to determine any actual threat.

