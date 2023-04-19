Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

2 Champlin schools evacuated over bomb threat

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 19, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 19, 2023 01:28

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- Two north metro schools were evacuated as a precaution due to a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson Middle School and Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy were evacuated to Champlin Park High School around 1 p.m. 

The district says a voicemail was sent to JMS which indicated a bomb had been placed in the school.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department reported that all students are safe and that the public should avoid the area while students are reunited with their parents. The schools will dismiss as usual.

The school district says that an immediate investigation could not determine the validity of the message and that law enforcement is searching the building to determine any actual threat.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO News for more information.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.