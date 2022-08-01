Watch CBS News
2 buildings damaged in St. Paul after cars drive into them

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul business was badly damaged after a car crashed into the building, and caused another vehicle to crash into a different building.

The SUV crashed into the front of Checkerbar Food and Liquor on Arcade Street at about 10 p.m.

Police say that the SUV first crashed into another vehicle before crashing into the building. The other vehicle crashed into another building

The driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old woman, was extracted from her vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening issues. Police believe that the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The other vehicle had two women in their 20s inside, both of whom were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Both buildings have been determined to be structurally sound.

First published on August 1, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

