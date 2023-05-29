2 arrested after "traffic altercation" leads to assault in Brooklyn Park, police say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A traffic altercation in Brooklyn Park Sunday led to an assault and two arrests, police said.

Officers responded to West Broadway Avenue near the bridge over Highway 610 at 5:30 p.m., the Brooklyn Park Police Department said. They found an adult with "significant, non-life threatening injuries to their head and face," the department said.

Investigation showed someone assaulted the victim after a "minor traffic alteration," per police. One adult was arrested at the scene, and another was taken into custody shortly after.