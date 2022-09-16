2 arrested in middle of attempting to steal catalytic converter

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major problem. Thursday night, Brooklyn Park police interrupted a theft in progress and arrested two suspects.

The two they arrested already face multiple felonies.

As WCCO has been reporting for what seems like years now, this problem is widespread. In April, Brooklyn Park police showed us body camera video from an officer who came across two men who appear to be trying to steal a catalytic converter.

That led to a police chase and the men were arrested.

Catalytic converters have been a target for thieves for years due to their precious metals.

The state recently launched the CATGUARD program, which etches numbers into a catalytic converter. That way even if the sticker is removed, information about who it belongs to remains.

Thursday on The 4, Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington talked about working with lawmakers to get a bill passed that would have much stricter penalties for people who steal catalytic converters.