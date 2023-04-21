Watch CBS News
2 arrested in connection to 14-year-old Red Wing boy's overdose death

DEA cracks down on social media fentanyl sales as overdose deaths in teens rise 02:28

RED WING, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a 14-year-old boy's January overdose death.

On the morning of Jan. 10, the Red Wing Police Department says officers were dispatched to a medical call on 16th Street after a boy had been found unresponsive by his parents.

Despite life-saving efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a months-long investigation, a 44-year-old Red Wing man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and drug charges, police say.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested later the same day.

WCCO does not usually name suspects until they are formally charged.

