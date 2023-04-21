2 arrested in connection to 14-year-old Red Wing boy's overdose death
RED WING, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a 14-year-old boy's January overdose death.
On the morning of Jan. 10, the Red Wing Police Department says officers were dispatched to a medical call on 16th Street after a boy had been found unresponsive by his parents.
Despite life-saving efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
After a months-long investigation, a 44-year-old Red Wing man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and drug charges, police say.
A 15-year-old boy was also arrested later the same day.
WCCO does not usually name suspects until they are formally charged.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.