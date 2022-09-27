Watch CBS News
2 arrested after 600+ fentanyl pills seized in Willmar

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Police say two central Minnesotans are in custody after more than 600 fentanyl pills were seized during a search Monday.

A 32-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Willmar, were arrested on the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest, according to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.

While searching a residence, the task force found about 625 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl. They also found a loaded handgun.

Several agencies assisted in the search.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 8:31 AM

