1860s baseball game takes over historic Waconia farmstead

WACONIA, Minn. -- Baseball took a page from the past Saturday, at the third-annual 1860s Baseball Game in Waconia.

The game takes on a "Field of Dreams" feel, with players dressing in historic-style uniforms and playing by mid-nineteenth century rules.

It's a trip back more than one-hundred-and-fifty-years at the Historic Andrew Peterson Farmstead in Waconia.

"We're an experienced club, we usually play about ten games a year, give or take," said Rich Arpi, Manager for the Quicksteps baseball club.

Their opponent this day: The Waconia Patriots.

From the uniforms to the equipment, it's clearly a different game. Players don't even wear gloves.

"They got teased quite a bit if they were wearing a glove," said Arpi.

Pitchers throw underhand from 45 feet. The ball is similar, slightly softer, but with a rubber core. There's also a one bounce rule.

"If the ball is caught on one bounce anywhere on the field, fair or foul, the batter is out," said Arpi.

More than one hundred people were at Saturday's game.

Dominic Kirkpatrick's husband is playing on the field. She and her kids Gehrig and Breslyn have now been here every year.

"It is kind of nostalgic to see baseball played in this way," said Kirkpatrick.

"It's just fun to get out there and hit the ball and field," said Arpi.

Arpi said he's here solely for the love of the game.

"I don't really care what the score is, it's just making a good play, making a hit, running the bases, just being active playing the game for the love of the game," said Arpi. "That's why I keep doing it."