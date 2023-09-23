18-year-old woman dies in western Wisconsin crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — An 18-year-old woman died on Saturday morning in a crash with a semi in western Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, she was driving a 2004 Saturn on Highway 29 when she struck a semi going in the opposite direction near Elk Mound.

The semi then went through the median, across the eastbound lanes and into a ditch.

The 18-year-old, who was from Fairchild, died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.