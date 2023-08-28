Watch CBS News
18-year-old struck, killed by train in St. Louis County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager was killed after being struck by a train early Monday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the 18-year-old man was struck in Industrial Township along the tracks near Bear Trap Road, west of Highway 33.

This happened at about 6 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was not in or near a vehicle at the time. He was said to have been alone when he was struck.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

