18-year-old struck, killed by train in St. Louis County

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager was killed after being struck by a train early Monday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the 18-year-old man was struck in Industrial Township along the tracks near Bear Trap Road, west of Highway 33.

This happened at about 6 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was not in or near a vehicle at the time. He was said to have been alone when he was struck.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.