18-year-old charged in fatal Minneapolis bus stop shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old from Minneapolis has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near a bus stop last month.

The shooting happened Dec. 21 near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury. He was later identified as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.

Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation. Video showed the suspect shooting Harding-Reyes in the head before fleeing. Officers used a K-9 to follow his path for several blocks.

Investigators say bus records documented that the suspect paid for his bus ride with a bus pass issued in his name. During an interview with investigators, the suspect showed his bus pass, which he took from "a distinctive wallet." Police said that bus pass was the same one used by the shooter before the homicide.

He now faces charges of second-degree intentional murder. He was identified as Jose Cippirno Dominguez, and is currently in custody awaiting a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

"We are now able to seek accountability for the person responsible and justice for the victim's family ," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said.