18 people displaced after duplex fire in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eighteen people, including nine children, were displaced after a fire at a north Minneapolis duplex on Thursday morning.
Minneapolis fire officials say they were notified of the fire at a 2 1/2 story duplex on the 1100 block of 24th Avenue North shortly after 9 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke showing from the first and second floors.
Crews were able to turn a gas hazard off and then extinguish the fire after extensive overhaul. The duplex was deemed uninhabitable.
All residents - seven adults and nine children across two units - were able to leave the building. Red Cross has been called to assist them.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
