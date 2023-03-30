Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

18 people displaced after duplex fire in north Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 30, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 30, 2023 01:08

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eighteen people, including nine children, were displaced after a fire at a north Minneapolis duplex on Thursday morning.

Minneapolis fire officials say they were notified of the fire at a 2 1/2 story duplex on the 1100 block of 24th Avenue North shortly after 9 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke showing from the first and second floors.

Crews were able to turn a gas hazard off and then extinguish the fire after extensive overhaul. The duplex was deemed uninhabitable.

All residents - seven adults and nine children across two units - were able to leave the building. Red Cross has been called to assist them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 10:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.