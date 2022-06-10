17-year-old to stand trial as adult in Edina, St. Louis Park carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old from Minneapolis will stand trial as an adult in a pair of carjackings that happened in December 2021 in Edina and St. Louis Park.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says that the teen faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.

According to the court records, on Dec. 9 around 3:15 p.m., St. Louis Park police responded to a grocery store parking lot after learning of a robbery. A man told officers that he was in his SUV when the two teenagers tried to pull him out. The man says the two teenagers repeatedly punched him while threatening him with a drill, pretending it was a gun, said the petition. The man suffered multiple injuries.

The teenagers then fled the scene in a stolen white SUV.

Soon after the incident, the white SUV went to an Edina grocery store around 5 p.m. The SUV pulled into a parking spot next to a woman who was sitting in her car and the teenagers entered the woman's passenger's side doors, said the petition. According to the petition, the teenagers "began to punch the female victim, while also attempting to push her out of the driver's side door while her seat belt was still buckled."

During the incident, one of the teenagers managed to put the woman's vehicle in reverse and strike a man in the head with the driver's side door as he accelerated backward and ran over the man's legs.

The woman was still entangled by her seat belt and was dragged through the parking lot. The woman suffered significant cuts and scrapes to her right shoulder.