17-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. -- A teenage driver was killed in a crash near Lake Crystal overnight, authorities report.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened along County Road 9 near Easy Street at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver -- a 17-year-old -- was the only occupant of the vehicle when it ran off the road, striking a utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation.