Greater Minnesota News

17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning.

The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.

He was not wearing his seat belt at the time, authorities say, and he was ejected from the car. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash.

The teenager's name will be released on Monday.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 12:25 PM

