Driver hits, kills man who rolled vehicle, walked onto highway south of Twin Cities

LOUISVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Plymouth man is dead after rolling his vehicle on a highway south of the metro, then getting out and being hit by another driver, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a 36-year-old was heading south on Highway 169 in Scott County when his vehicle left the road and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

When he got out, he went back to the roadway and a woman driving an SUV hit him, the patrol said. The 44-year-old woman from Henderson was uninjured.

The man has not been publicly identified.