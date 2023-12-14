MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A 16-year-old from Minneapolis has been missing since Dec. 6.

Tatyana Moore-Wright Missing Poster National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is requesting help from the public in locating Tatyana Moore-Wright.

MORE NEWS: Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in prison for drag-racing wreck that killed a young boy

Moore-Wright is described as 5'1" and weighs 90lbs, with brown eyes and was last seen with red and black dyed hair. She is believed to have stayed somewhere in the local area, and has been known to frequent public libraries and public transportation.

Thanks to a partnership between NCMEC and Ring, Moore-Wright's poster has been shared on the Ring's Neighbors app. The hope is that this move will bring more attention to her case.

MORE NEWS: Husayn Braveheart gets time served in amended plea deal in deadly northeast Minneapolis carjacking

If you have any information about Moore-Wright's whereabouts, or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Minneapolis Police Department at 1-612-673-3000.