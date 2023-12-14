Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old from Minneapolis has been missing since Dec. 6

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

Afternoon headlines from Dec. 14, 2023
Afternoon headlines from Dec. 14, 2023 03:23

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A 16-year-old from Minneapolis has been missing since Dec. 6.

tatyana-2.jpg
Tatyana Moore-Wright Missing Poster National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is requesting help from the public in locating Tatyana Moore-Wright.

MORE NEWS: Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in prison for drag-racing wreck that killed a young boy

Moore-Wright is described as 5'1" and weighs 90lbs, with brown eyes and was last seen with red and black dyed hair. She is believed to have stayed somewhere in the local area, and has been known to frequent public libraries and public transportation.

Thanks to a partnership between NCMEC and Ring, Moore-Wright's poster has been shared on the Ring's Neighbors app. The hope is that this move will bring more attention to her case. 

MORE NEWS: Husayn Braveheart gets time served in amended plea deal in deadly northeast Minneapolis carjacking

If you have any information about Moore-Wright's whereabouts, or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Minneapolis Police Department at 1-612-673-3000.     

Mackenzie Lofgren

Mackenzie Lofgren is a Web Producer and Digital Content Producer at WCCO. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on WCCO's streaming platforms.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 3:09 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.